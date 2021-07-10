VN news ticker: Yates, Hamilton, Kluge out of Tour de France, Uttrup Ludwig, Brown out of Giro Rosa

Simon Yates, Lucas Hamilton, Roger Kluge out of Tour de France

Lotto Soudal speedster Roger Kluge and Team BikeExchange duo Simon Yates and Lucas Hamilton have all exited the Tour de France.

The trio were all caught up in a nasty crash in the nerve-jangling final hours of Friday’s stage into Carcassonne.

Both Yates and Hamilton had gotten back on the bike after the crash only to retire shortly afterward.

Yates was later confirmed to have suffered trauma to his abdominal wall. Hamilton has a shoulder dislocation.

“It is devastating for Lucas and Simon; everybody knows how much hard work the boys put in to prepare for the biggest race of the year,” team boss Matt White said. “We have lost two of our three climbers going into the Pyrénées which means we are going to have to adjust our tactics but the immediate priority for us is to see how the guys are and that they recover well.”

Yates had been hunting for stage wins before an all-in bid for the Olympic Games. It is uncertain if his injuries will impact his trip to Tokyo. Kluge had heavy abrasions on the back and right hip and a damaged elbow. He too is planning on heading to Tokyo to race on the track.

UAE Emirates climber Rafal Majka and Deceuninck-Quick-Step workhorse Tim Decelerq also came down in the stage and suffered a variety of injuries, but have been cleared to race.

Grace Brown, Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig out of Giro Donne

Grace Brown and Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig have pulled out of the Giro Donne.

Brown was caught up in a crash in the final five kilometers of Friday’s stage in what proved a costly day for the men’s and women’s BikeExchange squads. Georgia Williams and Amanda Spratt were also involved in the same crash but will remain in the race.

BikeExchange said Brown has suffered several “wounds and a left shoulder contusion.”

“It was quite unfortunate that three of us came down in a crash today and we’re all a bit cut up and bruised. Personally, I’m fine, but I’ve hurt the muscle in my shoulder, and I have some quite deep cuts that need to heal” Brown said.

“I’m looking to be in good shape for the Tokyo Olympics and that’s my priority now, so I want to rest up so I can be good for that.”

Uttrup Ludwig had crashed on the opening stage of the race. She pulled out ahead of stage 8 on Friday.

“Feeling heartbroken after being forced to make the tough call of pulling out of the Giro Donne, but unfortunately I never recovered from my crash on the first stage … I’ll be back,” she said.