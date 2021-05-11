VN news ticker: Wout van Aert recovering from appendectomy, Thibaut Pinot expected to miss Tour de France

Wout van Aert might miss Critérium du Dauphiné

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) might miss a key race ahead of the Tour de France as he recovers from an appendectomy. The Belgian star recently went under the knife after coming down with appendicitis.

The Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws reported that van Aert was en route to an altitude camp in Spain when he began suffering intense pain. Doctors later discovered appendicitis, and van Aert opted to undergo surgery. Doctors are ordering a two-to-three-week recovery period.

If he cannot start the Critérium du Dauphiné as expected, it’s likely he would race the Tour de Suisse, team officials said. His Tour start does not appear to be in danger if the recovery goes as expected.

Marc Madiot: ‘One in million chance’ Thibaut Pinot will race Tour de France

Groupama-FDJ manager Marc Madiot doesn’t expect to see his star rider in the 2021 Tour de France. Speaking on French TV, Madiot said it’s unlikely Thibaut Pinot will be in condition to race the Tour, which starts in late June.

“There is a one in a million chance he will be at the start of the Tour,” Madiot told Eurosport. “The most important thing is that he fully recovers. We are not going to put pressure on his head, that would be a mistake.”

Pinot continues to struggle with back pain that began with his abrupt exit from the 2019 Tour. A crash in the opening day of the 2020 Tour only further complicated his situation, and he recently called off a planned start to the 2021 Giro d’Italia. Madiot said there is not a fixed return date for Pinot.

David Gaudu, Arnaud Démare and Stefan Küng will lead for the Tour.