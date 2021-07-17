VN news ticker: World’s top teams confirmed for 2021 Women’s Tour

World’s top teams confirmed for 2021 Women’s Tour

SD Worx, Trek-Segafredo and Canyon-SRAM are among a heavy-hitting list of teams set to line up for the 2021 Women’s Tour.

All nine WorldTour teams, home team Drops-Le Col and U.S. squad Tibco-SVB are all on the 16-squad list that race organizers have confirmed will start its six-stage event this October.

The race was canceled last year due to the pandemic and was shifted from its typical June this year date to avoid continued COVID restrictions in the UK. Lizzie Deignan won the 2019 edition.

The 2021 Women’s Tour is focused in the south of England and includes a 16km time trial. The race will roll out October 4.

Teams confirmed for the 2021 Women’s Tour: