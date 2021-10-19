VN news ticker: Will Barta leaves EF Education-Nippo, Victor Campenaerts returns to Lotto Soudal

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+.

Will Barta leaves EF Education-Nippo

Will Barta is on the move this winter. The young American announced this week that he will be leaving EF Education-Nippo after just one season with the team.

“My time with EF Education-Nippo is coming to a close. I have a lot of nice memories from this last year and I made many good friends,” he wrote.

“A big thank you to everyone in the team who supported me in a tough year. Looking forward to seeing everyone on the road in 2022!”

Although the 25-year-old hinted that he had a contract in place for next season, no transfer details were given.

Barta has amassed relatively few race days this year after the start of his season was derailed by a broken leg. Meanwhile, EF Education-Nippo has been refreshing its roster for 2022, signing a swathe of riders including Esteban Chaves, Merhawi Kudus, Christian Odd Eiking and rising U.S. talent Sean Quinn.

Fellow young American Ian Garrison also confirmed this week that he is changing teams next year. Garrison will be leaving Deceuninck-Quick-Step to join an as-yet-unconfirmed new squad.

Victor Campenaerts returns to Lotto Soudal on three-year deal

Three years after leaving the squad, Victor Campenaerts is heading back to Lotto Soudal for 2022. The Belgian rider signed a three-year deal with the team through 2024.

Campenaerts has been racing with the Qhubeka-NextHash team for the last three seasons but the South African squad is in financial trouble as it looks for a new sponsor for next season. The 29-year-old is the current hour record holder but he has not taken a win since the 2019 Tirreno-Adriatico time trial.

“Of course, I was charmed by the many interested teams but the interesting project and the clear ambitions of Lotto Soudal convinced me,” Campenaerts said. “I immediately noticed the confidence the team gave me and of course, it’s also nice that I still know several riders and a lot of staff members.”

Known predominantly as a time trialist, Campenaerts said he wanted to move away from the discipline and focus more on the classics.

“I realize that I won’t be able to compete for the win in let’s say the Ronde van Vlaanderen as I don’t have the distance in the legs just yet. That is why the main focus on training will be on improving my endurance. I want to evolve from a time trial effort of about an hour to a rider who can deal with the distance of the biggest Classics. Next season, I will thus mainly focus on the semi-Classics and short stage races.”