VN news ticker: Vuelta a España confirms Dutch start for 2022

Vuelta a España confirms Dutch start for 2022

The Vuelta a España will roll out of the Netherlands next year.

Race organizers have confirmed that the 2022 edition will start with three stages in the Netherlands after plans to host a “Dutch start” in 2020 were canceled due to COVID complications. It has been 13 years since the Vuelta last passed through Dutch territory.

“To return to the Netherlands, which is the quintessential cycling nation, is something we’ve been wanting to do for a very long time,” said race director Javier Guillén. “Holland is a guarantee for success in terms of organization and I have no doubt that, despite the complexity of the current situation, we will be able to carry out the event safely and successfully.

“In 2020 we were forced to make a decision that we never wanted to make, but which we were compelled to make given the circumstances. Despite everything, the Netherlands’ commitment and wish to host La Vuelta hasn’t changed a bit since then. It’s a pleasure for us to work with institutions that are so committed and that love cycling as much as they do.”

Utrecht will host an opening stage time trial and the finish of the second stage. Stage 3 will be a loop in and out of Breda before the race returns to Spain.