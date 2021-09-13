VN News ticker: Vuelta a España 2022 to start with Utrecht TTT, Team BikeExchange bikes stolen at Tour de l’Ardeche

Vuelta a España 2022 to start with team time trial

The opening stages of the 2022 Vuelta a España have been unveiled with the Spanish grand tour set to start with a team time trial in Utrecht, Netherlands. The Vuelta had been due to start in the Netherlands in 2020 but the gran salida had to be canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

It was announced earlier this year that the delayed trip to Holland would happen next year with three stages. It is the second time that the Vuelta will begin in the country after Assen hosted the start of the 2009 edition.

The race last started with a TTT in 2019 with Astana taking the top spot two seconds ahead of Deceuninck-Quick-Step. Stage 2 will travel 181.6k from ‘s-Hertogenbosch to Utrecht while the third stage will head out from and return to Breda over 193.2k. The exact details, including the parcours, of the stages are yet to be unveiled.

“We’re establishing new dates for a project with almost 6=six years of work behind it. These extra months of waiting haven’t reduced one bit our eagerness to work together, nor the enthusiasm and ambition we have put into organizing this official departure from the very first day. This departure will go down in history, marking an important milestone for both Spanish and Dutch cycling,” the general manager of La Vuelta, Javier Guillen, said.

🔥𝗦𝗔𝗩𝗘 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘! 🔥#LaVuelta22 se celebrará del 19 de agosto al 11 de septiembre con salida desde los Países Bajos. #LaVuelta22 will be held from August 19 to September 11, departing from the Netherlands.@LaVueltaHolanda 🇳🇱https://t.co/bgYZjt4KGy pic.twitter.com/fgXo0WQfIk — La Vuelta (@lavuelta) September 13, 2021

Team BikeExchange bikes stolen at Tour de l’Ardeche

Team BikeExchange had to rely on the good nature of its rivals to continue at the Tour de l’Ardeche after the team had its bikes stolen ahead of the fifth stage.

Fortunately for the squad, the peloton was forthcoming with help with Trek-Segafredo, Liv Racing, and Movistar all lending the team equipment so the riders could continue the race. However, it meant a busy morning for the team’s mechanics as they raced to get the new equipment ready.

The team’s GC leader Ane Santesteban managed to keep a hold of her second place overall, despite the disruptions. She was one of the few on a team-issue bike and the Spanish climber raced on a Bianchi Specialissima during Sunday’s stage 5.

“Every rider’s worst nightmare – stolen bikes,” BikeExchange wrote on social media. “Thankfully the women’s peloton is full of great people & we would like to share our gratitude to the teams that rallied around to help us get our riders to the start line today after our bikes were stolen overnight.”

The Tour de l’Ardeche finishes Tuesday and replacement bikes have been sent out to the race.