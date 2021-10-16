VN news ticker: Vini Zabù in financial difficulties, MPCC suspends cortisol testing

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+.

Report: Vini Zabù in financial difficulties

The ProTeam squad Vini Zabù is in financial difficulties, according to a report in La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Italian outlet reported this week that Vini Zabù officials have confirmed directly to them that the future of the team is in danger. No further details were given.

The news comes in the wake of Team Delko’s dramatic folding at the start of this week, and the confirmation Friday that Qhubeka-NextHash has withdrawn its application for a WorldTour license while it negotiates future finances.

The Italian team Vini Zabù has 24 riders on its books, including the sprinter Jakub Mareczko, who has a handful of grand tour stage podium places on his palmarès. The team was most recently in the headlines when it was forced to withdraw from the 2021 Giro d’Italia after Matteo De Bonis was notified of two Adverse Analytical Findings for Erythropoietin (EPO) during testing in February.

MPCC suspends cortisol testing in wake of WADA ban

The MPCC (Movement For Credible Cycling) will stop its cortisol testing program next season.

The group confirmed Friday that it would cease its long-running cortisol testing campaign when WADA rules banning injectable and oral corticosteroids come into effect January 1.

“After a 14-year-long fight, MPCC observed with delight the turnaround in the policy regarding corticosteroids,” read a statement from the MPCC. “WADA now considers that the use of this substance enhances performance. Team doctors informed the movement about the new rules set by WADA, stating that the use of corticosteroids via injections and oral route will now be prohibited.”

The MPCC, which now includes members amassing to 68 percent of the pro peloton, added that it would maintain some oversight over the new operation being implemented by WADA.

“Team doctors underline the fact that, as of today, some vagueness remains concerning the qualitative aspect of the tests that will be carried out to enforce these new rules.,” read the statement.

“As we wait for the last details, the movement wishes to monitor the enforcement of these new rules and will suspend its own cortisol levels tests in 2022.

“MPCC expresses the wish, on this topic and on the others, to establish a lasting relationship with the International Testing Anti-Doping (ITA), which has been in charge of WADA’s anti-doping program for a year now.”

The MPCC statement also noted that the use of Tramadol had reduced “to the point of almost becoming irrelevant” and backed the UCI’s recent advice against the use of Ketones.