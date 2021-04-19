VN news ticker: Vini Zabù-Brado-KTM suspended for 30 days; Anton Palzer debuts with Bora-Hansgrohe

The Italian registered continental team Vini Zabù-Brado-KTM was handed a 30-day suspension by the UCI.

After two riders were provided notice of Adverse Analytical Findings during doping controls in the most recent 12 months, the UCI Disciplinary Commission handed the team a retroactive 30-day suspension dating to April 7.

Matteo Spreafico was notified of an Adverse Analytical Finding for Enobosarm (Ostarine) on October 22, 2020 for samples collected on October 15 and 16, 2020 during the Giro d’Italia.

Matteo De Bonis was notified of two Adverse Analytical Findings for Erythropoietin (EPO) in blood and urine samples collected in an out-of-competition test on February 16, 2021.

The Giro d’Italia excused the squad last Thursday from this year’s edition on the announcement of De Bonis’ AAF, selecting Androni Giocattoli Sidermec instead to fill the available opening.

Anton Palzer debuts with Bora-Hansgrohe at Tour of the Alps

Anton Palzer debuted with Bora-Hansgrohe at the Tour of the Alps stage 1. Photo: BORA – hansgrohe / Ralph Scherzer

The 27-year-old German made his debut for Bora-Hansgrohe on stage 1 of the Tour of the Alps. The recent addition to the team is enjoying his second sporting career, having come to cycling after having previously been a ski mountaineer and mountain runner.

“Very cool experience. I didn’t really have any problems riding uphill, but it’s amazing to see how hectic everything is. You always have to be fully involved so that you don’t lose touch. It all takes so much energy to be focused all the time,” Palzer said. “I really enjoyed it and I am confident that I will find my way around better and better over the next few days and I am happy that the next few days will go to the right mountains.”

Palzer finished in 93rd place, some 25 seconds back of stage-winner Gianni Moscon (Ineos Grenadiers).