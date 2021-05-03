News

VN news ticker: Vincenzo Nibali to race Giro d’Italia

Here's what's making headlines on Monday, May 3.

Vincenzo Nibali to race Giro d’Italia

Vincenzo Nibali will race the Giro d’Italia, Trek-Segafredo officials confirmed Monday.

The two-time winner crashed in training last month and broke his wrist, casting doubt on his ability to race the Italian grand tour. Recovery and rehabilitation went better than expected, and officials confirmed Monday that the 36-year-old will start Saturday in Torino.

Check back later for more details.

