VN news ticker: Vincenzo Nibali linked with Astana and Deceuninck-Quick-Step for 2022, Lucinda Brand extends with Trek-Segafredo

Vincenzo Nibali linked with Deceuninck-Quick-Step and Astana for 2022

With Vincenzo Nibali out of contract at the end of the year, multiple teams are circling the shark in search of his services for the 2022 season. According to a report in Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, Nibali’s former team Astana-Premier Tech is in “pole position” to snap him up.

However, the Kazakh squad will need to get past Deceuninck-Quick-Step, which Gazzetta dello Sport says is also testing the waters with Nibali.

There is still also a possibility that the Sicilian could stay with Trek-Segafredo — if team manager Luca Guercilena can persuade him — but that seems less likely, according to the report.

Nibali has not won since joining Trek-Segafredo for the 2020 season, with his last victory coming on the penultimate stage of the 2019 Tour de France. He finished 18th overall at the recent Giro d’Italia after breaking his wrist just a few weeks before the race started.

Lucinda Brand extends with Trek-Segafredo

After wrapping up the Internationale Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour title with a dominant performance, Lucinda Brand continued her run of good fortune by signing a two-year extension to her contract with Trek-Segafredo.

The Dutch rider won two stages and the general classification in Germany last week, taking her first individual success on the road in almost four years. Despite the personal win drought, Brand has proved herself a dependable domestique in the peloton.

The extension will also secure her place in the Baloise-Trek Lions cyclocross team. Brand won her first world title in the discipline in Ostend, Belgium, earlier this year after a dominant season that saw her secure the UCI World Cup and Superprestige titles.

“I’m super excited and happy that the team believes so much in me that I can renew my contract for so long. Especially on the road, before this spring I hadn’t had the best year so it’s always really nice when the team shows their trust in you to renew even before top results come,” Brand said.

“I definitely hope to bring in some more victories and I’m really looking forward to the Giro, because I’ve never raced the Giro before in the position we have; with a clear leader but also with myself as a very strong climber also. The new role is very exciting for me, being so long in cycling and still being able to find something that excites me is fantastic.”