VN news ticker: Vincenzo Nibali exits Tour de France ahead of Olympic bid

Vincenzo Nibali exits Tour de France ahead of Olympic bid

Vincenzo Nibali has exited the Tour de France to get an early start on his preparations for the Olympic Games.

Nibali rode into the all-star breakaway of stage 15 of the Tour on Sunday as one final hit-out ahead of the long flight to Tokyo, finishing 11th behind stage-winner Sepp Kuss.

“I think it was a good day, we raced aggressively as the team has been doing since the beginning,” Nibali said Sunday. “Definitely, a last good test to leave the race.”

The Sicilian veteran had entered the Tour as a pre-Olympic form-builder and purposely didn’t target the GC.

“I raced a different Tour compared to my past experience, but similar to 2016 before Rio,” he said. “The Tour is a boost for everyone; you can compare with the top in the world. I think it was the perfect way for me to reach the top form for Tokyo. The feeling is good, but for a race like the Olympics, you need the entire team at the top.”

Nibali will join up with Alberto Bettiol, Gianni Moscon, Damiano Caruso and Trek-Segafredo teammate Giulio Ciccone for the Tokyo road race July 24.

Nibali’s last Olympic appearance ended in disappointment when he crashed on a greasy descent in the hill around Rio, fracturing his collarbone. At 36 years old, Tokyo could be Nibali’s last chance to hit gold.