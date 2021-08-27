VN news ticker: Van Baarle, Yates, Oliveira avoid worst in Vuelta a España crash, Lucy Kennedy to retire

Dylan van Baarle, Adam Yates, Nelson Oliveira avoid worst in Vuelta a España crash

Riders from Ineos Grenadiers and Movistar have been left bloodied and bruised but able to continue racing after a mass crash on stage 12 of the Vuelta a España.

Riders from Jumbo-Visma, Ineos Grenadiers and Movistar were among the dozen to come down in a crash on a greasy descent on Thursday’s stage. Overnight reports state that some of the heaviest fallers have come away unscathed.

Ineos Grenadiers saw Dylan van Baarle, Adam Yates, Pavel Sivakov and Salvatore Puccio all caught up in the pile-up. Sivakov and Puccio suffered only abrasions, but van Baarle and Yates were impacted more heavily.

“Dylan van Baarle underwent a CT scan on his left hip and thigh due to a crash sustained during stage 12. Results showed no fractures,” stated Ineos Grenadiers. “Adam Yates sustained a left calf and shin contusion from the same crash.”

The team confirmed Friday morning that both van Baarle and Yates had undergone further assessment and were clear to race.

Dejándonos la piel para poder ofreceros una alegría en Santiago 🙏😬 Ánimo para los próximos días y que puedas descansar lo mejor posible, @Nelsoliveira89. Gracias por ser siempre un ejemplo de entrega. 👏🇵🇹#RodamosJuntos | #LaVuelta21 📸 @Dario_beli / @bettiniphoto pic.twitter.com/leYqpzOyjW — Movistar Team (@Movistar_Team) August 26, 2021

One of those most dramatically wounded was Movistar rouleur, Nelson Oliveira. The Portuguese rider’s shorts were shredded and bloodied after he became tangled in barbed wire, but his team has confirmed that he has been left only with bruises.

Primož Roglič also crashed but was able to avoid injury and quickly remount his bike.

Lucy Kennedy to retire at end of season

Lucy Kennedy has confirmed she will retire at the end of this season. The 33-year-old Aussie will call time on her four-year pro career after racing the Challenge by La Vuelta and Tour de l’Ardèche next month.

“It’s almost the end of a wild ride! I’ve decided that 2021 will be my last year as a professional cyclist as I shift my focus to different priorities,” Kennedy wrote on Instagram. “It feels both like yesterday and a lifetime ago that I changed my life and shipped over to Europe to join GreenEdge Cycling.”

Despite her relatively short pro career, Kennedy has scored two victories at the Herald Sun Tour and wins at the San Sebastian and Emakumeen Saria one-day races while riding as domestique for the likes of Annemiek van Vleuten and Amanda Spratt.

“I could write a book on the experiences I’ve packed into four years. To say everything I want to say and thank everyone I want to thank will bring up a lot of emotion so I’ll save it all for a bit later because right now I am still a cyclist with a job to do,” she wrote. “I will hit the road one last time next week for my final block of races and I’m going to relish every moment!”

Great Britain and Australia continue to top Paralympic cycling medal table, silver for Canada

Another five medals were on offer in the Izu Velodrome on Friday, with Great Britain and Australia adding a further two medals each to keep themselves at the top of the medal standings.

France also continued its impressive haul in Tokyo while Romania and Ukraine took their first hardware of the cycling competitions. Canada also claimed its third medal of the competition with Kate O’Brien scoring silver in the women’s C4-5 500m Time Trial

Amanda Reid (Australia) put in a commanding performance to claim the first gold of the day in the C1-3 500m Time Trial. Reid, a C2 rider, set a new world record on her way to victory and beat the Netherlands’ Alydia Norbruis by nearly half a second.

China’s Wangwei Qian, a C1 rider, also set a new world record for her category to take the bronze medal ahead of home favorite Keiko Sugiura (Japan).

Amanda Reid has written her name into the history books becoming the first Aboriginal Australian to claim a cycling gold medal at a #Paralympics: https://t.co/f4PSL52XYl#ReadySetTokyo #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/m61ryTNPRj — AUS Paralympic Team (@AUSParalympics) August 27, 2021

China would later take its first 2021 Paralympic gold on the track with Zhangyu Li winning the men’s C1-3 1,000m Time Trial. Li, a C1 rider who already had a bronze from the Individual Pursuit, beat Alexandre Leaute (France), a gold medalist in the C2 Individual Pursuit, by more than a second.

Jaco van Gass, the winner of the C3 Individual Pursuit, took the final spot on the podium a further half a second back.

Kadeena Cox got her Paralympics off to a winning start in the women’s C4-5 500m Time Trial. Cox blasted around the Velodrome in world record pace to beat Canada’s O’Brien by a second. Cox will also be competing in athletics later in the games.

Caroline Groot (Netherlands) pushed O’Brien hard for the silver medal with the Candian coming out on top by just over a tenth of a second.

IT'S GOLD FOR KADEENA COX!!! 🥇 She WINS the WC4-5 500m Time Trial and sets a NEW WORLD RECORD in the process!!! 👏#ParalympicsGB #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/U8I3sl8cH9 — British Cycling (@BritishCycling) August 27, 2021

Jozef Metelka (Slovakia) upgraded his time trial silver from Thursday to gold Friday in the men’s C4 4,000m Individual Pursuit. Metelka was in commanding form as he set a new world record in qualifying to set up a final with Carol-Eduard Novak (Romania).

There was no stopping Metelka as he reeled in Novak to catch him before the 3,000-meter mark. Meanwhile, Diego German Duenas (Colombia) beat Ronan Grimes (Ireland) after taking back more than a two-second deficit in the final kilometer.

The final medal competition of the day was the men’s C5 4,000m Individual Pursuit, with France’s Dorian Foulon taking the top honors. Foulon took a commanding win over Australia’s Alistair Donohoe, beating him by over three seconds.

In the bronze medal race, Ukraine’s Yehor Dementyev denied France a second medal in the competition as he beat Kevin le Cunff by a massive five seconds.

You can find the full results here.