VN news ticker: USA junior Kaia Schmid wins two medals at junior track worlds

American junior racer Kaia Schmid has scored two impressive results at the 2021 UCI junior track world championships in Cairo, Egypt.

On Thursday Schmid won the world title in the Women’s Elimination Race, an event that is also included in the Omnium event. Schmid competed against riders from 21 different countries in the mass-start race, and was the final rider standing after a series of mid-race sprints where one rider is eliminated each lap.

“Starting at the back of tonight’s race made it difficult to get to the front, but I did everything I could to get to the front early on and put the other girls under pressure,” Schmid said. “I had a plan, I worked hard to execute on it, and things came together perfectly to grab the rainbow jersey.”

Schmid followed up the victory with a silver medal in the women’s Omnium on Friday after a tight battle with Inna Abaidullina of Russia. The gold medal came down to the final sprint in the Points Race, the final event of the four-race Omnium.

Schmid, who hails from Marblehead, Massachusetts, races for the Lux-Sideshow junior team on the road, and she owns multiple junior national titles in road and track cycling.