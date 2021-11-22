VN news ticker: Urška Žigart extends with Team Bike Exchange, La Tropicale Amissa Bongo 2022 canceled

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Urška Žigart, 24, has extended her contract with Team Bike Exchange for an additional year.

“Ever since we brought her on the team, we’ve believed in her. She proved to everyone that we made the right choice. She took a nice victory in the Tour of Valencia this year and raced at a high level in the WorldTour races throughout the season, said Team BikeExchange team manager Brent Copeland. “Actually, I have the feeling that she can improve a lot. With her determination, hard work and love for the sport, I don’t think we will be disappointed by her.”

Žigart joined Team BikeExchange for the 2021 season, after racing with team Alé BTC Ljubljana for the 2015-2020 seasons.

She is the 2020 Slovenian national time trial champion. During the current season, Žigart won stage 4 of the 2021 Setmana Ciclista Valenciana.

“It was a season full of new experiences that I will never forget. It was a big leap to join Team BikeExchange because I didn’t know anyone, didn’t know how the squad worked and didn’t know if I would fit into the team. But I was pleasantly surprised,” the Slovenian said. “I have learned so much this year, both on and off the bike. It has helped me get better in so many ways and I look forward to continuing to work hard and carry the momentum into next year.”

Followers of Žigart on social media may already be aware that she is recently engaged to two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogačar.

La Tropicale Amissa Bongo 2022 canceled

The 2021 La Tropical Amissa Bongo was canceled due to concenrs about the pandemic. (Photo: James Startt)

The 2022 edition of La Tropicale Amissa Bongo has been canceled due to concerns about the pandemic, and rider and spectator health and safety.

The race also known as the Tour of Gabon had been on the racing calendar for January 17-23, 2022.

However, the Gabonese government recently tighted restrictions put in place to prevent continued spread of the pandemic.

If new dates can be arranged without conflict to other events on the UCI calendar, the even organizers will try to reschedule the race which was also canceled in 2021.

Jordan Levasseur (Natura4Ever–Roubaix–Lille Métropole) was the most recent winner of La Tropicale Amissa Bongo, in 2020.