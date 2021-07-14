Become a Member

VN news ticker: Urán, Bilbao receive Tour de France warnings for banned riding positions

Here's the news making headlines for Wednesday, July 14.

Rigoberto Urán, Pello Bilbao receive Tour de France warnings for banned riding positions

Rigoberto Urán and Pello Bilbao were both handed warnings by the Tour de France jury for the use of non-regulation positions on the bike Tuesday.

Urán had been spotted in Sunday’s Andorra stage riding with his wrists on his handlebars, a riding style that the UCI banned in a new range of measures earlier this season, but he kept his hands on the outside of his drops. Bilbao was presumably adopting a similar aero position.

Both riders were listed for contravening Article 2.2.025 of the UCI’s rulebook, which addresses non-regulation positions, in the jury report for stage 16 on Tuesday.

Riders who adopt any of the banned positions can face a fine, have UCI points docked, and be eliminated from the race.

