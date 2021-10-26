VN news ticker: UK to bid for 2026 Tour de France grand départ, Óscar Sevilla to race in 2022

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+.

UK to bid for 2026 Tour de France grand départ

Funding for a bid to bring the Tour de France back to the UK in 2026 will be part of the national budget to be announced by the British government Wednesday.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak confirmed that the Tour de France grand départ is one of two bids for major sporting events — the other is for 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup — that will receive a portion of £30 million ($41.4 million) set aside by the government.

The Tour de France last visited the UK back in 2014 with the grand départ in Yorkshire, which would later spawn the Tour de Yorkshire — a race that has now not been held for two years. It also started in London in 2007, while two stages of the 1994 race were hosted in the UK.

“We’re delighted to be supporting the UK Government’s bid to bring the sport’s showpiece event back to these shores in 2026,” British Cycling CEO Brian Facer said. “The Tour de France will bring significant economic benefit and investment to our communities, rapturous crowds on the roadside, and a tangible legacy to get even more people riding more often throughout England, Scotland, and Wales.

“We now look forward to working alongside the UK Government, devolved administrations, and UK Sport to deliver a compelling vision for the 2026 Grand Depart, which aligns with the event organizer Amaury Sport Organization’s aspirations and builds on our proud track record of hosting the sport’s biggest global event.”

Óscar Sevilla to race one more season

Spanish veteran Óscar Sevilla said he plans to race at least one more season.

Speaking to El Colombiano newspaper, the 45-year-old said he still wants to keep racing. His career started in the late 1990s, but was derailed in Europe when he was caught up in the Operación Puerto doping scandal. He’s since spent more than a decade racing in South America.

“I am taking it day by day,” he said. “I am no longer this ‘kid’ who was going to win this or that. I think more now about enjoying it, and I believe I can bring a lot more to the sport. I don’t want it to turn into something like a nightmare or obligation. The day I wake up and feel that I cannot give the same as before that’s when I will decide to retire.

“I know it’s now less than more, but I still want to race next year,” Sevilla said. “After that, we’ll see what happens.”

Sevilla has a contract for next season to race with Team Medellín in Colombia.