VN news ticker: UCI partners with Zwift to host IOC virtual events; Groupama-FDJ may pass on Pinot for Giro

The UCI announced Thursday its participation in the Olympic Virtual Series (OVS), a new initiative backed by the International Olympic Committee.

The selected technology partner for UCI cycling esports is Zwift.

“The Olympic Virtual Series is an Olympic digital experience new and unique which aims to strengthen direct engagement with new audiences in the field of virtual sports,” said IOC president Thomas Bach.

The event will feature online competitions in cycling, rowing, sailing, baseball, softball, and motorsports racing, in association with international federations of these sports, and video game producers. Football (soccer), tennis, and taekwondo, have expressed interest in the OVS, but will not participate in the inaugural edition.

The inclusion of cycling esports in the OVS comes just months after the inaugural UCI esports world cycling championships.

“Participation in virtual sports is at an all-time high and Zwift is at the forefront of creating a new genre of physical virtual sport. The Olympic Virtual Series aligns with Zwift’s own mission to engage more people, to connect a global audience, and to speak to a younger generation,” said Zwift CEO Eric Min. “We’re thrilled that the IOC and the UCI share in our vision and have selected Zwift to be the publisher for the very first OVS.”

The OVS will host open, mass-participation events June 1-27, and Zwift will release more details about the events closer to the start of the series.

Pinot only managed eighth place at the early-season Faun-Ardèche Classic. Photo: James Startt

Groupama-FDJ may pass on Pinot for Giro d’Italia

Reports are swirling that the French-based Groupama-FDJ squad will skip taking Thibaut Pinot to the 2021 Giro d’Italia.

Pinot has not shown continued forward progress in his recovery from back surgery, despite his participation in the Tour of the Alps where is currently some 23 minutes behind race leader Simon Yates.

Pinot, who crashed on stage 1 of the 2020 Tour de France eventually slipped out of GC contention on stage 8, citing lingering back pain.

Pinot was previously targeting a run on the 2021 Giro, having already conceded a start at this year’s Tour.

“We have seen that he still has pain in his back after the operation and treatment,” sports director Philippe Mauduit said Tuesday.

Pinot’s top performance in 2021 so far has been eight at the early-season Faun-Ardèche Classic.