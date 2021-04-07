VN news ticker: UCI condemns racist abuse of Nacer Bouhanni, Groupama-FDJ out of Scheldeprijs due to COVID-19 case

UCI condemns racist abuse of Nacer Bouhanni

The UCI condemned racist abuse directed toward Arkéa-Samsic sprinter Nacer Bouhanni. The French rider revealed Monday he’s been the brunt of racist and threatening messages on social media after he was relegated at the Cholet-Pays de Loire for shoulder charging Groupama-FDJ’s Jake Stewart.

In a statement, the UCI said: “However serious the fault of the French rider” that “nothing justifies the insults he has been subject to in the days following the act he is accused of.”

The cycling governing body added that it wished to “firmly condemn” the racist abuse and “reaffirm its unqualified commitment to fighting against all forms of discrimination.”

Bouhanni lodged a formal police complaint against those who abused him and has since shut down his Facebook page due to the volume of messages. Meanwhile, the UCI has referred the Cholet-Pays de Loire incident to its disciplinary commission for review.

Groupama-FDJ out of Scheldeprijs after COVID-19 case

Arnaud Démare will not be in contention at Scheldeprijs after his Groupama-FDJ team had to pull out of the sprinter’s classic following a COVID-19 case within the team.

“We will not take the start of the Scheldeprijs this Wednesday, due to the positive test for COVID-19 of one of our team members,” the team wrote in a post on social media.

The French squad is the second team to pull out of the Belgian one-day race as a result of coronavirus concerns. Trek-Segafredo did so earlier this week due to potential rider exposure to the virus.