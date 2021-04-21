VN news ticker: UAE-Emirates out of Flèche Wallonne due to COVID, Uno-X out of Tour of the Alps

Tadej Pogačar, UAE-Emirates out of Flèche Wallonne

Tadej Pogačar, Marc Hirschi and their UAE-Emirates team will not start Flèche Wallonne Wednesday. The team confirmed Wednesday morning that COVID-19 testing revealed positive cases in the team bubble.

“We regret to inform that UAE Team Emirates will not participate in Flèche Wallone due to two members returning positive tests for COVID-19 on April 20,” read a statement Wednesday morning.

“The two members of the team concerned, Diego Ulissi and one staff member (who is also vaccinated), returned two negative tests in the days before traveling to Belgium. Upon arrival to Belgium both underwent a subsequent test which returned a positive result.

“Since the original ‘positive’ test, both members have undergone three separate tests each: two antigen and one molecular. All the results from these subsequent tests returned negative results and neither displays any symptoms.”

The withdrawal makes for a major blow for Wednesday’s Ardennes classic, with defending champ Hirschi and Tour de France winner Pogačar both on the list of favorites.

The team hopes to be back in action for Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday.

“Though the team is frustrated by the ruling, we fully accept the final decision of the Belgian authorities,” read the statement. “The team will withdraw from the race and undergo further testing with the aim to start Liege-Bastogne-Liege on Sunday.”

We all have negative and we don’t start Flèche Wallone.

We had false positive yesterday but came three times negative afterwards. — Tadej Pogačar (@TamauPogi) April 21, 2021

Uno-X Pro Cycling out of Tour of the Alps due to COVID-19

Uno-X Pro Cycling has pulled out of the Tour of the Alps ahead of the third stage after a team member tested positive for COVID-19.

“We have a positive Covid-19 test within our team and will withdraw from Tour of the Alps with immediate effect. Stay safe,” the team wrote on social media.

The whole team was tested early on Wednesday, April 21 after a team member reported having flu-like symptoms. The individual and anyone they came into contact with have gone into self-isolation, and the team will undergo further testing.

“In wishing a speedy recovery to the interested person, the Tour of the Alps organization wishes to thank the Uno-X Team for the sense of responsibility and professionalism demonstrated in this situation,” the race organizer said in a press release.