VN news ticker: U.S. rider Connor Fields stable after brain hemorrhage in Olympic BMX race crash

Here's the news making headlines for Sunday, August 1.

U.S. Olympian Connor Fields stable after suffering brain hemorrhage in BMX race crash

The American rider Connor Fields has been reported as stable after suffering a brain hemorrhage in a terrible crash at the Olympic BMX race semi-finals Friday.

The Texan rider fell heavily in a tangle with Frenchman Romain Mathieu before being run over by two following riders. He was stretchered off the course and taken by ambulance to Tokyo St. Luke’s International Hospital, attended by Team USA’s chief medical officer.

USA Cycling provided an update on Fields’ condition Saturday.

“The doctors reported that Fields sustained a brain hemorrhage at the venue,” read a statement. “After a night in the ICU, the doctors are pleased to report that there has been no additional bleeding, and no new injuries were found. Fields has been moved out of the critical care unit and will remain in the hospital until cleared.”

Fields’ mother, Lisa, has been providing regular updates on her 28-year-old son’s condition on Facebook. She suggested Friday night that Fields was stable and thanked people for their “support and prayers.”

“Connor still constantly sleeping but is cogent and communicative when awakened,” Lisa Fields wrote. “Latest CT scan shows no additional brain injury and no additional bleeding so he has been transferred from ICU critical care to high level care and does not require surgery at this time. Brain function evaluation is ongoing and I will continue to update as I know more and after I get to speak with him.”

