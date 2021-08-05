VN news ticker: U.S. Olympian Connor Fields leaves hospital after brain hemorrhage, João Almeida leads Quick-Step in Poland

U.S. Olympian Connor Fields leaves hospital after brain hemorrhage

The American rider Connor Fields has left hospital after suffering a brain hemorrhage in a terrible crash at the Olympic BMX race semi-finals last week.

Fields will now return home to Henderson, Nevada, and start his rehabilitation.

“I’m back. Ish. Still can only stand for 5-10 min at a time but we’re working!” Fields wrote on Twitter.

Fieds, 28, crashed hard in the Olympic semi-finals last Friday and sustained a brain hemorrhage at the venue before being taken to hospital in Tokyo. He was reported as stable the next morning and has been monitored in the days since. He has now been cleared to leave full-time care.

Fields’ mother, Lisa has been providing updates on her son’s condition via Facebook.

“I am happy to report that a few of us have been able to see and speak with Connor on FaceTime and I am 1000 percent relieved to hear his voice, witness him move around and see that his sense of humor and strength are still intact,” she wrote Tuesday.

“We are all overjoyed with the news that he is booked on a flight home on Friday. His progress will continue to be evaluated for at least another week.”

I’m back. Ish. Still can only stand for 5-10 min at a time but we’re working! https://t.co/QwNRwFqF80 — Connor Fields (@connorfields11) August 4, 2021

João Almeida leads Deceuninck-Quick-Step at Tour of Poland

João Almeida, Mikkel Honoré and Alvaro Hodeg will lead Deceuninck-Quick-Step at the Tour de Pologne, starting next week.

The Colombian sprinter Hodeg will battle for the fast finishes while young revelation Honoré and rising GC talent Almeida will race for the classification. Reigning champion Remco Evenepoel will not start.

Hagen Berman Axeon graduate Ian Garrison and French powerhouse Rémi Cavagna will also be in action for the seven-stage race.

“We’re heading to Poland with a strong team and a lot of confidence,” said sport director Geert Van Bondt. “Alvaro Hodeg took a fine win in France just last week and will have a couple of opportunities also here, while in João Almeida, Rémi Cavagna and Mikkel Honoré we’ll have three guys capable of playing a role in the general classification fight.”

The seven-stage race is likely to be decided by the 18km time trial on stage 6 and a tricky uphill finish on stage 4.

Deceuninck-Quick-Step for Tour of Poland:

João Almeida (POR)

Rémi Cavagna (FRA)

Tim Declercq (BEL)

Ian Garrison (USA)

Alvaro Hodeg (COL)

Mikkel Honoré (DEN)

Stijn Steels (BEL)