VN news ticker: Trixi Worrack retires, Allan Davis new DS at Lotto-Soudal, Herald Sun Tour canceled

Trixi Worrack ends 21-year career

After 21 years racing in the elite women’s peloton, Trixi Worrack is calling it quits at the end of the 2021 season. The 40-year-old German won many races over her career, including Tour de l’Aude (2004), Primavera Rosa (2005), Amgen Tour of California (2015) and Tour of Qatar (2016).

Worrack suffered a serious crash in 2016, but returned to race the 2016 Olympics, and joined Trek-Segafredo in its inaugural year in 2019.

“From the beginning of this year I had my retirement in my head,” she said Friday. “I knew it would be my last year, but I am just not someone who is telling everything to everyone. I have just turned 40 and it is time to stop; also with our baby now is the perfect year.

“It’s easier to stop when you want to, rather than when you have to. When I had my accident in 2016 and I would have stopped there, I would have not been happy because I was not deciding to stop. That’s a big difference to now.”

We know @trixiworrack isn’t one to toot her own horn, so we’ll do it for her! 🎺

Congratulations on a fantastic career Trixi! 21 years, 47 wins, and countless days devoted to her teams.https://t.co/qATOcHyUSJ — Trek-Segafredo (@TrekSegafredo) October 1, 2021

Allan Davis new sport director at Lotto-Soudal

Allan Davis will join the group of Lotto Soudal sports directors in 2022, team officials confirmed Friday, with a focus on the sprint group. The 41-year-old Australian will work closely with lead sprinter Caleb Ewan.

“I know Caleb quite well, but I will work for all the riders. I’ve started my research already. I would like to get to know all riders and staff,” said Davis. “My Flemish is quite non-existent, but with English, Italian, Spanish, quite good French you get everywhere in top level cycling. I cannot wait to start this new chapter.”

He won 30 races during his 12-year pro career, including bronze at the 2010 worlds, second at Milan-Sanremo, gold and bronze at two Commonwealth Games, and overall victory at the Tour Down Under. After his cycling career, Davis worked as head DS at Wiggle-High5 and as technical delegate at the UCI. In 2021 he was sprint coordinator/DS at Israel Startup Nation.

️new signing ️ It’s with great excitement that we announce our newest addition to the team, Allan Davis, who will join the team of sports directors next year. Welcome to Lotto Soudal, @allandavis27 https://t.co/n3GuPzmdHF — Lotto Soudal (@Lotto_Soudal) October 1, 2021

Herald Sun Tour also canceled

Australia’s oldest stage race is the latest victim to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Both the Jayco Herald Sun Tour and Women’s Herald Sun Tour will not be held February, officials confirmed Friday.

“We are proud of our history as the country’s oldest cycling stage race, however the unpredictability that COVID-19 brings to our event presents too many challenges for us to proceed next year,” Jayco Herald Sun Tour Chairman Tom Salom said. “In particular, the quarantine restrictions that come with Covid made it very difficult to attract the best international riders.”

“We have not taken this decision lightly, and our team will continue to examine all possibilities in a bid to resume racing in 2023.”

The decision comes a day after both the Santos Tour Down Under and the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race were shelved for 2022.