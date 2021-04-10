VN news ticker: Tour of Turkey opening stage canceled due to snow
Here's the news making headlines for Saturday, April 10.
The opening stage of the Tour of Turkey has been canceled due to heavy snowfall in the center of the country.
The hilly opener Sunday has been scrapped, and the race will instead start Monday with the originally planned stage two. The race will now be seven stages long, finishing next Sunday.
The 2.Pro event is headlined by the return of Fabio Jakobsen after his terrible crash at the Tour of Poland. Other top names for the sprinter-friendly race include Jakobsen’s Deceuninck-Quick-Step teammate Mark Cavendish and on-form fastman Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix).
#TUR2021's 1st stage from Nevşehir to Ürgüp is cancelled due to heavy snow. See you next time Nevşehir!
TUR'un Nevşehir'den Ürgüp'e uzanan 1. etabı, yoğun kar yağışı nedeniyle iptal edildi. Tekrar görüşmek üzere Nevşehir!
📷Yücel Çakıroğlu pic.twitter.com/UrgMstrkWj
— Tour of Turkey (@tourofturkeyTUR) April 10, 2021