VN news ticker: Tour of Turkey opening stage canceled due to snow

Here's the news making headlines for Saturday, April 10.

The opening stage of the Tour of Turkey has been canceled due to heavy snowfall in the center of the country.

The hilly opener Sunday has been scrapped, and the race will instead start Monday with the originally planned stage two. The race will now be seven stages long, finishing next Sunday.

The 2.Pro event is headlined by the return of Fabio Jakobsen after his terrible crash at the Tour of Poland. Other top names for the sprinter-friendly race include Jakobsen’s Deceuninck-Quick-Step teammate Mark Cavendish and on-form fastman Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix).

 

