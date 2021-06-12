VN news ticker: Tour de France start in doubt for Sam Bennett, Caleb Ewan scores timely confidence-boost

Injury puts Tour de France start in doubt for Sam Bennett

It is still unclear whether Sam Bennett will be able to race the Tour de France.

The Irish sprinter abandoned a planned start at the Baloise Belgium Tour last week due to knee issues. The problem is still yet to clear up, putting doubt on his green jersey defense at this summer’s Tour.

“The problem is that he has an inflammation of the patella tendon and those are persistent injuries … Will Sam make it to the Tour? At the moment we don’t know. He has to rest at least until Monday,” wrote team boss Patrick Lefevere in his column on Het Nieuwsblad on Saturday.

Bennett ripped to two stage wins and the green jersey at last year’s Tour, and looked to be carrying similarly unbeatable form through the 2021 season.

When Bennett withdrew from the Belgium Tour, a resurgent Mark Cavendish was drafted in as a late sprint replacement. After showing hints of his former self through 2021, the 30-time Tour stage winner would make an obvious replacement for Bennett in France.

However, Cavendish has put a stopper on any potential return to the Tour this summer.

“A plan B as a sprinter is not really there. I had dinner with Mark Cavendish on Sunday night and the question came up: ‘Do you want to ride another big tour?’ Mark answered: ‘Not at this salary, no,'” wrote Lefevere.

“That may sound cynical, but I understand his point of view. Mark is 35 years old and joined the team last minute. The Tour was nowhere in sight at the time. He signed for a minimum contract because we had minimal expectations.”

Following a small incident in training last weekend, @Sammmy_Be has incurred a problem with his right knee and will miss the Belgium Tour, where he will be replaced by @MarkCavendish: https://t.co/ifeONTBBOs

— Deceuninck-QuickStep (@deceuninck_qst) June 8, 2021

Caleb Ewan scores confidence-boosting win before Tour de France

While Sam Bennett was nursing injuries rather than racing the Baloise Tour, his number one rival was finessing his sprint legs.

Caleb Ewan punched to victory in stage 3 of the Baloise Belgium Tour on Friday, his first victory since last month’s Giro d’Italia. Ewan won two stages in Italy before abandoning stage 8 due to knee pains.

Ewan heads to the Tour as a top contender for the race’s half-dozen sprints, and taking the tape just two weeks before the Tour comes as a perfectly timed morale-boost.

“I hope to be back up there on Sunday for another sprint – it would be nice to go into the Tour with at least one more win, but I am happy with how I am feeling now,” Ewan said Friday. “As a sprinter, confidence is your biggest weapon. I feel like everything’s on track.”

Ewan also addressed the tide of criticism over his early departure from the Giro. Some had suggested the Aussie abandoned after winning stages 5 and 7 due to his season-goal of winning a stage in every grand tour.

“It was actually a legitimate problem, that was the thing that annoyed me the most,” he said.

“To quit after seven days is not good for my Tour preparation either, so it would have been silly for me to actually want to quit there.”