VN news ticker: Tony Martin to retire after world championships

Tony Martin to retire after world championships

Tony Martin will be hanging up his wheels later this week.

The German veteran confirmed Sunday that he will retire after racing the world championships TT and the mixed relay this Wednesday.

“Today I want to announce that the upcoming time trial and mixed relay world championships will be the last races in my career. Such a far-reaching decision is of course not easy to make,” Martin said. “Cycling has been a large part of my life for a long time, with highs and lows, big successes and losses, crashes and comebacks. What many young riders dream of, I have achieved.”

Martin, 36, was one of the dominant time trialists of his generation, winning four world titles from 2011 through 2016. He also won the German national TT title ten times and scored five Tour de France stages, three of them time trials. His 17-year pro career saw him riding with Team HTC, Quick-Step, Katusha, and finally Jumbo-Visma.

Martin rides into the worlds Sunday off the back of a Tour that saw him hit the deck several times before abandoning on stage 11. The German powerhouse cited concerns around safety as one factor motivating his retirement.

“In the last few months I have been thinking more about what is to come after cycling. The bad crashes this year have also caused me to question whether I am ready to continue to face the risks that our sport involves,” he said.

“I have decided that I do not want to, especially since race safety has not improved despite the many discussions about courses and barriers. Hopefully, the cycling world will listen to the plans presented by my team and other teams.

“Therefore I want to be fair to myself, my family and all my colleagues and end my career as a pro cyclist. I want to say farewell in a fitting manner at the Worlds TT, which I won four times. I have trained hard for it.”