Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry
News

VN news ticker: Tom Dumoulin to continue racing at Benelux Tour

Here's the news making headlines for Wednesday, August 11.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Tom Dumoulin, Mathieu van der Poel headline Benelux Tour

Tom Dumoulin and Mathieu van der Poel will be heading up this month’s Benelux Tour. The seven-stage WorldTour race – formerly known as the BinckBank Tour – will also see Marc Hirschi, Jakob Fuglsang, Jasper Stuyven, and Greg Van Avermaet on the startline August 30.

The Belgian and Dutch race will make for Dumoulin’s first stage race since the early summer Tour de Suisse.

The Dutchman had used the Swiss race this June as a launchpad back into racing after taking six months away from the bike during a mid-career hiatus. Dumoulin promptly blasted back to form after his break, getting the engine running at Suisse before racing to silver at the Olympic time trial.

It remains uncertain what Dumoulin’s long-term plans are, though the world championship time trial late September is a dead-cert.

Defending Benelux Tour champ van der Poel will also use the weeklong Benelux race as a gateway back to racing.

Van der Poel flew high through the Tour de France before dramatically crashing out of the Olympic MTB race last month. The Dutch ace will be hoping for better luck later this season, where he eyes an autumn assault on the Flanders worlds and Paris-Roubaix.

 

Stay On Topic