VN news ticker: Tom Dumoulin to continue racing at Benelux Tour

Tom Dumoulin, Mathieu van der Poel headline Benelux Tour

Tom Dumoulin and Mathieu van der Poel will be heading up this month’s Benelux Tour. The seven-stage WorldTour race – formerly known as the BinckBank Tour – will also see Marc Hirschi, Jakob Fuglsang, Jasper Stuyven, and Greg Van Avermaet on the startline August 30.

The Belgian and Dutch race will make for Dumoulin’s first stage race since the early summer Tour de Suisse.

The Dutchman had used the Swiss race this June as a launchpad back into racing after taking six months away from the bike during a mid-career hiatus. Dumoulin promptly blasted back to form after his break, getting the engine running at Suisse before racing to silver at the Olympic time trial.

It remains uncertain what Dumoulin’s long-term plans are, though the world championship time trial late September is a dead-cert.

Defending Benelux Tour champ van der Poel will also use the weeklong Benelux race as a gateway back to racing.

Van der Poel flew high through the Tour de France before dramatically crashing out of the Olympic MTB race last month. The Dutch ace will be hoping for better luck later this season, where he eyes an autumn assault on the Flanders worlds and Paris-Roubaix.