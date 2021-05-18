VN news ticker: Tim Merlier quits Giro d’Italia with stomach problems

Tim Merlier leaves Giro d’Italia with stomach problems

Alpecin-Fenix rider Tim Merlier has quit the Giro d’Italia on its first rest day, citing stomach problems and fatigue. The 28-year-old – who was making his Giro debut – won the Belgian team’s first ever grand tour stage with a sprint victory ahead of Giacomo Nizzolo and Elia Viviani on stage 2.

He spent two stints in the maglia ciclamino as leader of the points classification, losing it to Peter Sagan on Monday’s stage 10.

“It’s a shame I have to leave the Giro, but I believe it’s the most sensible choice right now. This was the first time in my career that I raced for 10 consecutive days, and the past few days have taken their toll,” Merlier said in a team statement on social media.

“I’m proud and honored that I could make my grand tour debut here. This Giro d’Italia has been an unforgettable adventure for myself, and for Alpecin-Fenix. We came here aiming for a stage victory, and I’m therefore very pleased that we were able to achieve that goal and that we continued to battle for stage wins afterwards. It was a great honor and a great motivation to be able to wear the iconic maglia ciclamino for five days. I will support the boys from home now in the next eleven days.”

He is the second major sprinter to head home early after Caleb Ewan abandoned during stage 8 with knee problems.