VN news ticker: Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank to fund US-based development team, Movistar signs Alex Aranburu

Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank to fund US-based development team

After confirming its intention in July to join the Women’s WorldTour for 2022, the Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank squad has announced that it will fund a development squad called Fount Cycling Guild.

Fount is a pre-existing grassroots club based out of Seattle that has more than 90 riders and focuses on rider development. It was founded by former racers David Richter and Jennifer Wheeler, who is a former U.S. national champion on the track.

“As we move Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank up to world tour status, it’s going to leave a void for development level riders in North America. Funding Fount through Silicon Valley Cycling Foundation, (SVCF), a 501c3 [trust] formed to develop promising female athletes into top international competitors, will help fill that void,” team founder Linda Jackson told Voxwomen.

“Jennifer raced for Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank in 2011 and 2012, and we have stayed in touch over the decade since. I think it’s fair to say that Jennifer and I are equal in our passion for helping aspiring female cyclists. We both do have the experience, time, and desire to invest in women. SVCF’s contribution is a start on the funding side, but we are looking for others to step in to help fund the team. There are so many people who are passionate about fixing the discrepancies between men’s and women’s cycling. This is a great way to take action on that issue.”

This is great news for riders who need opportunities to show their strength. @actionlj

Continues her passion by launching the team to WWT and now founding Fount development team. https://t.co/jMYQdzLQgz — Team TIBCO-SVB (@teamTIBCO_SVB) September 28, 2021

Movistar signs Alex Aranburu

Spanish WorldTour team Movistar confirmed that arrival of Alex Aranburu on a three-year deal.

The 26-year-old moves across from Astana-Premier Tech, and gives Movistar additional firepower in the classics, one-day races and reduced bunch sprints in the WorldTour.

“I’m arriving with a lot of motivation to take on the next few seasons,” he said. “I want to grow as a person and as a cyclist, and I hope to improve every year, and between all of us, we can achieve some beautiful things.”

💪💙 ¡Bienvenido, @aranburualex! → https://t.co/OJIhwWDdpC ✍️😃 Proud to announce Alex Aranburu has signed a three-year contract with the Movistar Team, starting January 1st → https://t.co/djQyu345g9#RodamosJuntos pic.twitter.com/GnGIxEGyo6 — Movistar Team (@Movistar_Team) September 29, 2021

World champions Elisa Balsamo and Ellen van Dijk to ride Women’s Tour

Newly crowned world champion Elisa Balsamo is making sure that she gets to show off her new rainbow bands as much as possible before the season comes to a close.

After making her debut in the jersey on the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix Femmes, the Italian will head to the UK for her first stage race as world championships. With plenty of big sprint opportunities, the race could also offer her a first victory in the rainbow bands, too.

Balsamo took the world title in Leuven on Sunday by outsprinting Marianne Vos to the line. The race is likely to be her last for the Valcar-Travel & Service squad as she is set to move to Trek-Segafredo next season.

She will be joined by her soon-to-be teammate and new time trial world champion Ellen van Dijk on the start line on October 4. Van Dijk took victory by 10 seconds to Marlen Reusser on the second day of competition in Flanders.

It was her second TT world title after she took gold in the event in Florence in 2013.