News

VN news ticker: Thomas De Gendt abandons Giro d’Italia

Here's what's making the headlines on Monday, May 24.

Thomas De Gendt quits the Giro d’Italia with knee pain

The Giro d’Italia is getting a little lonely for the Lotto Sodual team with just two riders remaining in the race for the final week.

Thomas De Gendt is the latest rider to depart the grand tour early, citing a persistent knee problem as the reason behind his decision for leaving. Just Stefano Oldani and Harm Vanhoucke remain at the race for Lotto Soudal.

“With tears in my eyes and pain in the knee I have to say goodbye to the Giro. I could not perform on my normal level the last two weeks and there was no improvement. The only right decision that could be made at this moment. I’m sorry to leave my two teammates behind,” De Gendt wrote on social media.

Lotto Soudal has won two stages during this Giro d’Italia through Caleb Ewan, who left the race during stage eight – also with a knee problem.

