VN news ticker: Thibaut Pinot confirms return to racing, de Buyst, van Moer injured in training crashes

Thibaut Pinot confirms return to racing

Thibaut Pinot has confirmed his return to racing after several months away from competition.

“Finally!” Pinot wrote on Twitter. “It’s time for the return and it will be 100 percent French. See you soon.”

Pinot stated Friday that he will next race at the Tour du Limousin, starting August 17. His provisional summer schedule includes four other small French races, wrapping up with the Tour du Doubs on September 5.

Enfin ! 🤩

-Tour du Limousin

-Tour du Poitou-Charentes

-Classic Grand-Besançon

-Tour du Jura

-Tour du Doubs C’est l’heure de la reprise et elle sera 100% française 👀

A très vite 😘 pic.twitter.com/dBTWw8tNPF — PINOT Thibaut (@ThibautPinot) July 30, 2021

Pinot has been struggling to shake off the back injury that he sustained at last summer’s Tour de France, where he was involved in one of the many crashes on the opening stage through Nice.

The ongoing consequences led to the Groupama-FDJ captain pulling out of the 2020 Vuelta a España after two stages before abandoning his plans to race this year’s Giro d’Italia. Pinot has not raced since the late-April Tour of the Alps.

Jasper de Buyst, Brent van Moer both injured in training crashes

Lotto-Soudal duo Jasper de Buyst and Brent van Moer have been injured in separate training incidents.

Leadout man de Buyst was hit by a car while training in Andorra on Friday, breaking his rib and shoulder. The injuries will rule him out of next month’s Vuelta a España, where he would have had a key role for Caleb Ewan if the Aussie sprinter heads to Spain.

De Buyst wrote on Twitter that he was hit by a car on the opposite side of the road. He has appealed to two cyclists that he believes may have witnessed the incident in order to help track down the driver.

Got hit by a car riding on the opposite side of the road while he was passing 2 cyclists on their ascent of coll de rabassa in this corner, i was descending and got hit by the car.I am looking for the 2 cyclist who were going up the climb. So if somebody can help finding them?! pic.twitter.com/zgbBf18xYM — Jasper De Buyst (@JasperDeBuyst) July 30, 2021

Van Moer also crashed in training earlier this week. Lotto-Soudal has stated that the Critérium du Dauphiné stage winner will need at least two weeks off the bike after fracturing his hip.