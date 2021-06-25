VN news ticker: Lotte Kopecky wins final stage, overall at Lotto Belgium Tour, Movistar deal extended to 2023

Lotte Kopecky wins final stage, overall at 2021 Lotto Belgium Tour

The 2021 Lotto Belgium Tour concluded today with Lotte Kopecky (Belgian National Team) taking home the overall win.

The Belgian who races for Liv Racing throughout much of the year finished fourth in the prologue time trial, tenth on stage 1 with the same time as stage-winner Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM), came across the line in third on stage 2, and then won the final stage.

Alena Amialiusik (Team DSM) won Thursday’s stage 2, and Kopecky won Friday’s final stage 3 ahead of Yara Kastelijn (Plantur-Pura) and Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo Women).

In a few moments @LotteKopecky can also come on stage to put on the red jersey as overall winner! Congratulations! #LottoBelgiumTour https://t.co/1zcAfDDsjv — LottoBelgiumTour (@LottoBelgTour) June 25, 2021

Telefónica extends Team Movistar sponsorship through 2023

Telefónica extended the relationship with Team Movistar through 2023. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images

Eusebio Unzué and his team will be in the pro peloton for another three years.

Team Movistar confirmed Friday that the Spanish communications giant Telefónica extended its sponsorship of both the men’s and women’s squads through 2023, prolonging a long-running relationship that has so far lasted 11 years.

“For us it remains a huge pride, more and more after all these years, to enjoy such a long-standing support from Telefónica,” said team manager Eusebio Unzué. “It’s already more than a decade with the company by our side, showing us their support in many aspects that go well beyond what could simply be a sponsorship.”

The veteran manager praised Telefónica, which owns the Movistar brand, for its support of the sport and its role in establishing the Movistar women’s squad in 2018.

“We’ve made significant improvements in aspects that get this sport closer together with society,” Unzué said. “Equal opportunity, with a women’s squad that enjoys the best infrastructure and hasn’t stopped bringing us joy for the last four years, as one of the best teams in the world.”

The squad revealed earlier this week a redesigned race kit that included the Telefónica Tech logo for the first time.

Spain’s lone WorldTour team dates back to the 1980s, with Reynolds and then Banesto, and includes seven Tour de France victories among its palmares.