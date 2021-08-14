VN news ticker: Tejay van Garderen to become sport director with EF Education-Nippo

Tejay van Garderen will be swapping his seat in the saddle for a ride in the director’s car next season.

EF Education-Nippo confirmed Friday that the recently retired van Garderen will become sport director with the squad at the start of 2022.

“When you’re a bike racer, you think, ‘Once I’m done racing I’m just going to put the sport behind me’ and start the next chapter. But when I was facing my own cycling mortality, I realized I’m still not done with the sport,” van Garderen said in a team statement Friday.

“I want to stay involved, I want to stay connected, I want to be with the guys and help in any way I can and if I can’t help with my legs anymore, then I want to help with my mind and my experience. Being a director, that’s the best way to do it.”

Van Garderen had spent the final three seasons of his illustrious career with EF Education-Nippo. He explained that team sport director and former racer Matti Breschel had in part influenced his decision to approach management and ask for the role.

“At the Giro, I spoke to Matti Breschel and he was the one telling me, ‘If opportunities come, say yes. You might think you want to take a year off and figure things out but opportunities don’t come very often,’” van Garderen said.

“It’s really special that I can be a DS for this team in particular. The friends I was able to make, the people I was able to work with these past few years, and my relationship with this organization dates back to when I was a junior on 5280 Magazine and I was teammates with Alex Howes when we were 17 years old. I’m really honored they’ve given me this opportunity.”

Van Garderen will not officially become director until next season. However, the 33-year-old is buckling up Saturday to start a trainee role at the Vuelta a España. The American will shadow the team staffers in Spain as they look to take Hugh Carthy to the podium.

“If I were headed to the Vuelta as a rider, I wouldn’t be nervous because I’d know what to do. As a DS, the thought of standing on the bus looking at the guys looking up at me as opposed to being with the guys looking up at the DS, I don’t know, it’s going to be weird,” he said.

“It all happened really fast. I almost still can’t believe I’m not a bike racer anymore but I’m really excited with the direction everything’s taken.”