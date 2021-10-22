VN news ticker: Team TotalEnergies renews Boasson-Hagen, FDJ withdraws from Ronde van Drenthe

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+.

Team TotalEnergies renews Edvald Boasson-Hagen, Jérémy Cabot, Víctor de la Parte

Team TotalEnergies has booked in three of its key players for two more years.

The French second-division squad announced Thursday it has extended the contracts of Edvald Boasson-Hagen, Jérémy Cabot, and Víctor de la Parte through 2023.

Boasson-Hagen, 34, is expected to form a key part of TotalEnergies’ bolstered classics crew in 2022. The experienced Norwegian will partner new recruits Peter Sagan and Daniel Oss in the quest for one-day wins.

“I am very happy to extend with TotalEnergies! My integration into my new team went very well this year,” Boasson-Hagen said. “I am already looking forward to racing for the team for the next two seasons. My main focus remains on the classics. I will do everything in my power to help the team achieve great results.”

The sprinter Cabot and climber de la Parte will ensure Total Energies keeps its grand tour ambitions open in the wake of the arrival of Sagan and co.

🎙 Nos coureurs ont de belles ambitions pour les deux prochaines saisons ! Découvrez leur réaction ⤵ — Team TotalEnergies (@TeamTotalEnrg) October 21, 2021

FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope withdraws from Ronde van Drenthe

FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope is the second top team to withdraw from this weekend’s Ronde van Drenthe.

The French squad stated on twitter Thursday that a swathe of injuries at the end of a long season has forced them to withdraw from Saturday’s race, which closes out the Women’s WorldTour.

“We have to end our season prematurely due to the many injuries in the team in recent weeks,” read the tweet from FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope. “Thank you Ronde van Drenthe for your understanding, and we wish you a good race and see you in 2022!”

We have to end our season prematurely due to the many injuries in the team in recent weeks. Thank you @RondevDrenthe for your understanding, and we wish you a good race and see you in 2022 ! pic.twitter.com/jw98DGsCLx — FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope (@FDJ_NAqui_Fut) October 21, 2021

Movistar team also pulled out of Ronde van Drenthe Thursday due to “multiple injuries and setbacks.”