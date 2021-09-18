VN news ticker: Tadej Pogačar, Urška Žigart get engaged, organizers hunt date for 2022 Paris-Roubaix

Tadej Pogačar and Urška Žigart get engaged

Cycling’s newest power couple has got engaged. Tadej Pogačar and Urška Žigart both separately posted on Instagram on Friday to break the news that they would be formalizing their long-standing relationship.

“You have only one life, and she is mine. Dreams came true as she said yes!” Pogačar wrote.

The 24-year-old Žigart, also from Slovenia, currently races for BikeExchange after previously riding for Alé-BTC. She and Pogačar are reported to have been dating since 2019 after they met when the reigning Tour de France champ was racing for Rog-Ljubljana.

“Eternity with you seems too short,” Žigart wrote in her social media post.

Both Pogačar and Žigart will be racing for Slovenia in the world championships road races this weekend. Pogačar will also race the TT, while Slovenia sends Eugenia Bujak for the women’s race.

Organizers hunt new date for 2022 Paris-Roubaix due to election clash

The 2022 Paris-Roubaix needs a new date in the diary.

Next year’s edition of the cobbled monument was originally slated for April 10 but is likely to have to be rescheduled due to a clash with the French presidential elections. With the Tour of Flanders falling the weekend before, April 3, officials were initially eyeing a new date of April 17 only to find a clash with the already scheduled Amstel Gold Race.

Sporza reports that organizers ASO are currently mulling holding both the men’s and women’s Paris-Roubaix on the same day next year as a workaround. Dates currently under discussion are the Friday (April 15) or Saturday (April 16) before Amstel Gold Race or the Monday (Easter Monday – April 18) afterward.

“The Hell of the North” will make its highly-anticipated return next month after the cancelation of the 2020 edition. The inaugural Paris-Roubaix Femmes rolls out October 2 with the men’s race following October 3.