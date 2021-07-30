VN news ticker: Tadej Pogačar extends with UAE-Team Emirates through 2027

Tadej Pogačar to stay with UAE-Team Emirates through 2027

Less than six months after penning a massive multi-year deal, Tadej Pogačar has put pen to paper once again to add at least one more year to his term at UAE-Team Emirates.

Pogačar was already due to stick with the team until 2026, after signing a new deal in March, but this new contract will see the double Tour de France champion stick around through 2027.

The Slovenian won his second straight Tour de France title earlier this month, beating Jonas Vingegaard by more than five minutes in the GC. He went on to take a bronze medal in the Olympics road race last weekend.

“I’m really happy to be able to commit my future to the team and stay here for the next years,” Pogačar said. “I feel at home here, it feels like a big family. This team is a really good fit for me, and I am fortunate to say that I have not only found colleagues but friends. I’m excited for the years ahead and what they will bring, hopefully, more success for me and for the team. I hope we are inspiring lots of kids to ride bikes.”

Team principal Mauro Gianetti said: “We have been building a squad of young talents for the future and Tadej has been an integral part of that process since the beginning. We have seen him grow from a teenager to a young man and what he has achieved has been fantastic. He is inspiring not only his teammates but a whole new generation of young cyclists in UAE and around the world.”