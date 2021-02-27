VN news ticker: Tadej Pogačar docked 10 seconds for push at UAE Tour; Itzulia Basque Country reveals 2021 route

Tadej Pogačar docked 10 seconds for push at UAE Tour

Tadej Pogačar and UAE Emirates teammate Jan Polanc were both sanctioned by the UCI after stage 6 of the UAE Tour on Friday. Race officials docked both riders 10 seconds after it was found that Pogačar gave Polanc a push forward as the race entered the decisive final sprint. Both riders have also been fined 200 Swiss Francs.

The penalty means that Pogačar now only holds a 35-second lead over Adam Yates in the GC standings. However, with the UAE Tour finishing with a mostly-straightforward sprint stage in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, the Slovenian should still be assured victory, provided he keeps upright in the 147-kilometer, pan-flat race.

Itzulia Basque Country returns with short opening TT and decisive final mountain stage

The WorldTour-ranked Izulia Basque Country has presented its route for 2021, and the six-stage event is tough as ever.

The race kicks off April 5 with a 13.9-kilometer ITT in Bilbao that finishes on a fearsome closing climb to the line. Stage 3 and stage 6 also close out with summit finishes. As always, no day will be straightforward as the race winds through the northern Spanish province notorious for short, steep climbs. The sixth stage into Arrate will prove decisive on the GC, packing seven categorized ascents into just 112km.

The race was canceled altogether in 2020 and will make a welcome return for GC contenders, with the typically-tough parcours forming a key building block for many Giro d’Italia and Tour de France-bound riders. Tadej Pogačar and Primož Roglič are among those slated to be starting this April’s race.