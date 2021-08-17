VN news ticker: Tadej Pogačar confirmed for Euro champs, Gino Mäder opens Vuelta fund-raiser

Tadej Pogačar confirmed for European championships

Tadej Pogačar is adding the European championships to his fall racing calendar.

Officials confirmed the presence of the two-time Tour de France champion at the UEC Road European Championships, September 8-12. Pogačar is set to race both the time trial and road race events in Trentino, Italy.

Pogačar is taking a break after the Tokyo Olympic Games, where he won bronze in the elite men’s road race. He skipped a possible start at the Vuelta a España, and is expected to return to competition at the Bretagne Classic-Ouest France on August 29. He will likely race the world championships in Flanders in September as well as Il Lombardia on October 9 in Italy to close out his 2021 campaign.

Gino Mäder to donate money for every rider he beats

Gino Mäder will donate one euro to charity for every rider he beats in every stage in the 2021 Vuelta a España.

The Swiss rider on Bahrain Victorious said he will donate money to “environmental organizations,” and asked fans to help him find the right charities.

So far through three stages, Mäder beat 153 in stage 1, 129 in stage 2, and 168 in stage 3, for a total of 450 euros through three days of racing.