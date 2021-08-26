VN news ticker: Strong day 2 for Great Britain in Paralympic track program, Peter Sagan return from injury includes Euro road champs

Strong day two for Great Britain in Paralympic track program

Great Britain enjoyed a strong session on the Izu Velodrome boards on day two of the Paralympic track program, taking home three silvers and a gold. Meanwhile, Canada, Spain, France, and Russia all earned their first cycling medals of the games.

There were medal opportunities in the first event Thursday with the women’s B (tandem) 1,000-meter Time Trial. Larissa Klaassen (Netherlands), who finished second in Rio, set a new Paralympic record to win gold with her pilot Imke Brommer.

Klaassen beat her nearest rival Aileen McGlynn (Great Britain), who was riding with pilot Helen Scott, by nearly 1.5 seconds. Belgium’s Griet Hoet, alongside pilot Anneleen Monsieur, put in a strong ride to claim the bronze medal.

There was a tough contest for the top spot in the men’s C4-5 1,000-meter Time Trial, with all the medalists from the Rio Paralympics going up against each other for the top honors once again. In the end, it was Rio bronze medalist Alfonso Cabello (Spain) that had the power for glory.

Cabello, a C5 rider, broke the world record in his category to storm to gold ahead of the defending champion Jody Cundy (Great Britain). Cundy set a new C4 Paralympic record but couldn’t match the pace of his Spanish competitor and finished 0.2 seconds slower. Jozef Metelka, a C4 rider, was bumped down a place compared to Rio, but he managed to edge out Guoqing Wu to take the bronze medal.

#Tokyo2020 @Paralimpicos 🥇Oro y record del mundo para el ciclista Alfonso Cabello en el kilómetro contrarreloj de las clases C4 y C5. Felicidades Alfonso por haber dado el 100×100 y "demostrar que las barreras están para tumbarlas" @cabello93 @RFECiclismo #FamiliaParalímpica pic.twitter.com/8SxbPrrIvw — Casa de S.M. el Rey (@CasaReal) August 26, 2021

The medal opportunities continued to come with the men’s C1 3,000-meter Individual Pursuit final coming immediately afterward. Mikhail Astashov, of the Russian Paralympic Committee, went up against Canada’s Tristen Chernove in the gold medal contest.

Astashov, who broke the world record in qualifying and was nearly five seconds quicker than anyone else, set off in search of Chernove with a very quick start and he finally made the catch with about 750 meters remaining. Meanwhile, Zhangyu Li (China) dominated the bronze medal race to beat Ricardo Ten Argiles (Spain) and secure the final place on the podium.

In the men’s C2 3,000-meter Individual Pursuit contest, France’s Alexandre Leaute set a new world record to beat Darren hicks (Australia) by 3.5 seconds. The bronze medal was claimed by Guihua Liang (China), who had taken gold in Rio.

Après avoir remporté la médaille d'🥈 à la poursuite individuelle à Rio, @TristenChernove tentera de remporter une autre médaille ce soir 🙌 Suivez sa course en direct ➡️@RC_Sports pic.twitter.com/KAAAf49YpZ — Cycling Canada (@CyclingCanada) August 25, 2021

The final medal opportunity of the day came in the men’s C3 3,000-meter Individual Pursuit, with an all British finale between Paralympic debutants Jaco van Gass and Finlay Graham. Van Gass was the favorite going into the final after setting a new world record in qualifying, but the young Graham pushed all the way.

Van Gass took the gold on the line, beating Graham by a second. Meanwhile, David Nicholas (Australia) beat Eduardo Santas Asensio by nearly two seconds in the bronze medal race.

You can find full results here.

Peter Sagan return from injury includes European road champs

Peter Sagan’s return to racing following a knee injury he picked up at the Tour de France will include a ride at the European road championships, the organizer has said. Sagan is also penciled in to ride the Benelux Tour, which starts next week.

Sagan had to pull out of the Tour de France in the second week after picking up the injury in a crash with Caleb Ewan on stage 3. He underwent surgery on it and was forced to skip the Olympic Games in Tokyo as he recovered.

He has not raced since quitting the Tour de France, but has posted a video of himself training in the Pyrenees this week.

“My recovery is going well,” Sagan told the organizer. “I am training intensively to get back to my best level. I can’t possibly predict how the European Championship race will turn out, but I can promise that I will give everything for the best possible result.”

Marlen Reusser wins Simac Ladies Tour TT, takes race lead

Marlen Reusser (Alé BTC Ljubljana) took a convincing time trial victory on stage 2 of the Simac Ladies Tour in Gennep. The Olympic time trial silver medalist, who had crashed the day before, stormed around the 17km course in a time of 20:41.

Trek-Segafredo rider Ellen van Dijk was the only rider to get remotely close to Reusser as she finished 18 seconds slower than the Swiss, with SD Worx’s Chantal van den Broek-Blaak taking third at 41 seconds back.

Reusser’s ride was more than enough to make her the third rider to take hold of the race lead and puts her in a strong position to take the overall classification by the end of the week. She holds a 12-second gap on van Dijk after losing some time to the Dutchwoman in short prologue.

“I’m very happy. You never know what know what’s happening and how strong you and the others are so it’s really a big honor to be the fastest today,” Reusser said. “I knew it was possible [to beat van Dijk] because it has happened before, but I know she is also very strong and it’s kind of her terrain and her country and she’s very strong, so I was not sure at all.

“I destroyed my race suit yesterday and people said, tomorrow you’re going to wear the TT suit and then hopefully just the yellow jersey, so you don’t need another race suit. I hope it’s like this.”