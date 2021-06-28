VN news ticker: Spratt, Brown, Williams headline BikeExchange at Giro Rosa

Amanda Spratt, Grace Brown, Georgia Williams headline BikeExchange team for Giro Rosa

Team BikeExchange is going to the Giro Rosa looking to race.

The squad confirmed an “attack-minded” six-rider selection for the Giro d’Italia Donne on Monday. Amanda Spratt will race for GC while Janneke Ensing, Sarah Roy, Ane Santesteban, Grace Brown and Georgia Williams complete the selection for 10-day race starting Friday.

“We go to the Giro Donne with a strong team aiming for a top GC result and our ambition is to win stages. I really like this year’s Giro route, it has a bit of everything with a crucial first four days for the GC riders, with a fast TTT start and a mountain finish on the second day,” said sport director Martin Vestby.

“The hilly time trial on day four will set the GC before the last mountain stage on day nine. There are also some stages mid-race where you can’t relax.”

Spratt, 33, has twice finished on the podium at the Giro Rosa. Her 2020 campaign ended early after she sustained a concussion in a bunch sprint collision.

“I have great memories from the Giro. Of course, last year ended badly with the crash, but before that I was on the final GC podium both times,” she said.

“I know it’s a race I can do well in and that I generally become better throughout the tour too. We also have Ane Santesteban and Grace Brown who I think can also do well in the overall, so I think we can aim to have good numbers at the top and play the game in the finals.”