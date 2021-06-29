VN news ticker: Sonny Colbrelli says Primož Roglič crash not his fault, Jack Haig out with concussion and broken collarbone

Sonny Colbrelli says he’s not to blame for Primož Roglič crash

Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Victorious) says that the crash involving Primož Roglič during stage 3 of the Tour de France was not his fault after their handlebars got tangled in the bunch.

Roglič was catapulted from the side of the peloton and came down very hard on his side with less than 10km remaining. It appeared that he had collided with Italian champion Colbrelli as he was trying to move up the bunch ahead of the technical finale.

The Slovenian lost some skin and 1:21 on the front group as a result of the crash. Colbrelli said afterward that the two had become tangled in the bunch, which had caused the incident.

“Obviously, you never like to see anyone crash in a bike race. The crash with Primož Roglič was unfortunate. The bunch was moving from left to right on the narrow roads in the finale of the stage,” Colbrelli said.

Roglič came from behind me to move up, and our handlebars got caught together, which almost pulled us both to the ground. It was only luck that I remained up on the bike. My reaction after the crash was more out of fear than anything else. I’m really sorry for Primož Roglič and wish it didn’t happen, but I don’t believe I’m to blame.”

🗣 @sonnycolbrelli commented on his crash with Roglič: "Obviously, you never like to see anyone crash in a bike race. The crash with @rogla was unfortunate. The bunch was moving from left to right on the narrow roads in the finale of the stage. [1/3]#TDF2021 — Team Bahrain Victorious (@BHRVictorious) June 28, 2021

Jack Haig out with concussion and broken collarbone

GC hopeful Jack Haig was one of the worst affected by Monday’s crash-fest that was stage 3 of the Tour de France.

Haig was caught up in a crash within the final five kilometers of the stage between Lorient and Pontivy, which happened on a tight bend along a wall-lined street. The Australian was laying on the ground for some time before he was able to sit up, and he did not finish the stage.

After being initially treaded on the roadside, further hospital examinations revealed he had broken a collarbone and suffered a concussion, though he avoided any trauma to his head.

“Jack suffered a fractured left collarbone and concussion following the crash. He is conscious and okay and scans showed no head trauma. He will remain in hospital overnight for observation following the team and UCI protocols,” Bahrain-Victorious team doctor Piotr Kosielski said.

Haig had gone to the Tour de France with the intention of leading the team’s GC challenge. He was one of several overall contenders, along with Primož Roglič and Geraint Thomas, to go down during the stage.