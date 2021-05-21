VN news ticker: Segafredo renews with Trek, tickets for Zoncolan summit at Giro d’Italia sell out in 12 minutes

Segafredo renews with Trek team through 2023

Coffee company Segafredo will be in the pro peloton for another two years.

The team confirmed Friday that the Italian business would be on board through 2023. Segafredo joined as title sponsor of the men’s team in 2016 and has backed the Women’s WorldTour squad since its launch in 2018.

“It’s been a great partnership between two great brands and we’re really happy to see that it will continue,” said Trek Bikes president John Burke. “Between the success of the men’s team, and the launch, and incredible success of our amazing women’s team, we’ve accomplished a lot and I’m very excited to see what is still to come.”

The team broke the news with a short video on social media that saw team manager Luca Guercilena calling Segafredo for fresh coffee only to be delivered a two-year supply.

“In these six years of collaboration we have given momentum and strength to a sports project with big potential. We have invested and sowed the seeds to create a recognizable partnership, with our own style,” Guercilena said in a separate statement.

“We are proud that the results, both in terms of sport and image, are rewarding us. But, above all, we are very happy to be able to share again with Segafredo also for the next two years. The enthusiasm and ambition of Trek and Segafredo in supporting the team will allow us to raise the bar even higher.”

Tickets for Zoncolan summit at Giro d’Italia sell out in 12 minutes

The Giro d’Italia heads to Monte Zoncolan on Saturday, and the tifosi wants to be there to see it.

Race organizers RCS were forced to limit access to the fearsome climb due to COVID regulations and offered 1,000 tickets to fans. The 10 euro entry fee was no obstacle to the race-hungry tifosi, with Il Gazzettino reporting that every ticket had been sold within 12 minutes.

The Zoncolan will be used as a mountaintop finish for Saturday’s stage in what will be the sixth time the Giro uses the climb. Although the toughest road to the 1800m summit isn’t being used for Saturday’s stage 14, the 14km, 8.5 percent ascent still packs grades pitching up to 27 percent.

We’d say that’s worth seeing for 10 euros.