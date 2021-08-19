VN news ticker: SD Worx signs Olympic TT medalist Marlen Reusser through 2023

SD Worx signs Marlen Reusser through 2023

SD Worx has snapped up Olympic time trial silver medalist Marlen Reusser after signing a deal with the Swiss rider through 2023. The 29-year-old was the only rider to get within a minute of Annemiek van Vleuten in the Tokyo chrono.

Reusser was part of the World Cycling Center team in 2019 and stepped into the pro ranks with Équipe Paule Ka in 2020. She moved to Alé BTC Ljubljana for this season following the demise of her previous squad.

She has won her national time trial and road race titles multiple times and took the European time trial title in 2019. In 2020, she finished second to Anna van der Breggen — who will be her sport director in 2022 — in the time trial at the world championships and she recently finished fourth overall at the Ladies Tour of Norway.

“I can still learn a lot and make a lot of progress in the road competitions,” Reusser said. “Over the last two years, I have shown that I have the ability to fight against other top cyclists. The time trial is the easiest way to demonstrate your talent because you have to perform in a straightforward way. A road competition is more complex, involving positioning, tactics, and teamwork. Team SD Worx has proven itself to be the best team in recent years.

“The conversation with Anna [van der Breggen] felt very good. It gives me confidence that she will be working for Team SD Worx as one of the team leaders from next year, just like Chantal Blaak. They have seen from the peloton what I can do and what my limitations are.”