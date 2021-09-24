VN news ticker: Sarah Roy signs for Canyon-SRAM, Mikkel Honoré extends with Quick-Step

Sarah Roy signs for Canyon-SRAM

Canyon-SRAM has signed Australian national road champion Sarah Roy through 2023. Roy will be moving to the German-based squad after spending the past seven seasons with the Orica/Mitchelton/BikeExchange team.

Canyon-SRAM is hoping to use the 35-year-old’s experience and classics chops to help guide its youthful squad, which includes the likes of Chloe Dygert and Kasia Niewiadoma. Roy is also likely to play a role guiding riders in the team’s new development program which starts next year.

“The races and the season become more demanding every year. We had a quite young roster previously, but with the implementation of the development team in 2022, we wanted to add more experience to the Women’s WorldTeam,” said team manager Ronny Lauke.

“Sarah knows how to read a race and lead the group. Although she has had many years in the pro peloton she is still very hungry. In a new environment, she will blossom.”

Roy is the latest of a flurry of new signings for Canyon-SRAM. The team also recently confirmed that Soraya Paladin, Pauliena Rooijakkers, and Shari Bossuyt will join Niewiadoma and Co. next year.

“I feel very positive and enthusiastic about joining Canyon-SRAM Racing. I love what this team is about, and can already see what a great fit we are for each other. I am proud to be involved with an organization so committed to lifting our sport,” Roy said.

“I am really looking forward to further developing as a racer and a person with the team next year. Our plans have got me very excited about the future. I think the team and I have a lot to offer each other and this mutual feeling is extremely motivating for me.”

Very happy to be joining @wmncycling from next year but first a good block of end of season racing with @GreenEDGEteam to come 👊 https://t.co/G2YujA8hhH — Sarah Roy (@Sar_Roy) September 23, 2021

Mikkel Honoré extends with Deceuninck-Quick-Step

Top Danish talent Mikkel Honoré will ride two more years with Deceuninck-Quick-Step.

The team has extended Honoré’s contract through 2023 after an impressive season that has seen the 24-year-old hit the podium at Donostia San Sebastian and Bretagne Classic-Ouest France and win a stage of Itzulia Basque Country.

“I’m honored. I have had so many great experiences in my life as a pro rider so far as part of this amazing team,” Honoré said. “There have been a lot of things that helped me improve and learn more with each season. I feel each month the improvement I’m making and I look back on a lot of memorable victories I’ve been part of riding with such big names.”

Honoré joined Quick-Step as a stagiaire in 2018 and has since risen to become one of the most valued climber-classics riders on the team. After riding in support of Remco Evenepoel and Joao Almeida at this year’s Giro, team boss Patrick Lefevere is eyeing greater responsibility for Honoré with Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl in the future.

“I first took Mikkel as a stagiaire in the team and when we signed him, I knew he would be a great asset for us and that’s what he proved so far. This season he made a big step, taking two wins and several other strong results in a wide range of races,” Lefevere said. “He still has room to improve, and that’s what we will try to do. You feel Mikkel really feels at home here and together we’ll aim for some more successes in the next two years.”