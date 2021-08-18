VN news ticker: Sarah Gigante signs with Movistar; Cavendish, Froome, Almeida for Deutschland Tour

Sarah Gigante signs with Movistar

Rising Aussie star, Sarah Gigante will be riding for Movistar for the next three seasons.

The Spanish team confirmed Wednesday that Gigante, 20, has signed a contract lasting through 2024.

“Sarah is one of the biggest under-23 prospects in the whole international peloton right now,” said team manager Sebastián Unzué. “Our initial goal with her must be to help her out and guide her so she can become the best rider she can be – in that respect, I think that having her riding alongside big leaders, such as Annemiek (van Vleuten) or Emma (Norsgaard), will be really positive for her progression.

“Hopefully, the road to 2024 will see her growing strong and establishing herself as one of the biggest names in the sport.”

✍️🤝💙 Welcome to the Movistar Team, 🇦🇺 @SarahGigante! #RodamosJuntos The Australian (20), one of the biggest prospects in the @UCI_WWT, has signed a three-year contract with the Blues. Her reaction + more details on her amazing talent ↓↓ — Movistar Team (@Movistar_Team) August 18, 2021

Gigante has spent the past two seasons with the American outfit Tibco-SVB in a prolific spell that has seen her take two national time trial championships, a host of promising classics and stage-race results, and an 11th place finish in the Olympic race against the clock last month. She is currently balancing racing with part-time study for a linguistics and geography degree at the University of Melbourne.

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining the Movistar Team next year, for so many different reasons that I can’t even list them all. The top drawcard is definitely the squad of awesome riders that I will have the privilege of calling my teammates,” she said.

“I have been a fan of Annemiek van Vleuten in particular for so many years and it feels quite surreal to think that we will be teammates very soon. I still remember lining up to get a photo with her in Belgium just two years ago.

“I love attritional races the most, and especially look forward to any time we venture into mountainous terrain. I really enjoy time trialing too, and have focused quite a lot on that discipline over the past two years.”

Mark Cavendish, Chris Froome, João Almeida confirmed for Deutschland Tour

Mark Cavendish, Chris Froome, and João Almeida headline the initial start list for the 2.Pro Deutschland Tour, starting August 26.

Other big names set to challenge at the four-stage race include Emanuel Buchmann, Pello Bilbao, Ben O’Connor, Pascal Ackermann, and André Greipel. John Degenkolb will be racing for the German national team as his trade team Lotto-Soudal has decided to sit out the race. Jasper Stuyven – defending champion from when the race was last held in 2019 – will not be there as Trek-Segafredo is also not taking part.

Rally Cycling will be sending a squad including Ben King and Kyle Murphy to the German race after blazing through the Volta a Portugal and Tour of Denmark earlier this month.

Expect a sprint fest at the race later this month, with all four stages looking well-set for a bunch gallop.