VN news ticker: Sam Bennett withdraws from Baloise Tour with injury

Sam Bennett withdraws from Baloise Tour with injury

Here's the news making headlines for Wednesday, June 9.

Sam Bennett withdraws from Baloise Belgium Tour with injury

Sam Bennett will not roll out for the Baloise Belgium Tour on Wednesday.

Deceuninck-Quick-Step confirmed Tuesday that the star sprinter has suffered a knee injury and will sit our the five-stage race.

“Following a small incident in training last weekend, Sam Bennett has incurred a problem with his right knee,” read a team statement.

“After consultation with our medical team, it has been decided that he will not start this week’s Belgium Tour and will instead take some rest ahead of the Tour de France.”

He will be replaced by Mark Cavendish.

Bennett heads toward the Tour as the fastest man in the bunch with seven victories to his name already this season. After winning the green jersey and taking two stages at last year’s Tour, Bennett and his master leadout man Michael Mørkøv will want to head into this year’s Grande Boucle in top shape.

Deceuninck-Quick-Step did not indicate whether the injury could impact Bennett’s Tour campaign.

