VN news ticker: Sam Bennett to leave Deceuninck-Quick-Step at end of season

Sam Bennett to leave Deceuninck-Quick-Step at end of season

Super-sprinter Sam Bennett will be leaving Deceuninck-Quick-Step this winter.

Team boss Patrick Lefevere confirmed to Wielierflits on Sunday that the Irish fastman would not have his contract renewed at the end of the year.

“He doesn’t want to leave, but I don’t have as much money as certain others,” Lefevere said.

The 30-year-old only joined Quick-Step last season and immediately struck up an unstoppable relationship with leadout man Michael Mørkøv. The duo combined to deliver Bennett the green jersey and two stage wins at the Tour der France, and a further stage win at the Vuelta a España. The pair have proven equally dominant through the opening of the 2021 season.

With Bennett’s stock soaring, the Irishman is said to have generated a tide of offers from rival teams that Lefevere could not match.

“I used to have to negotiate for two days during the Tour de France, now I have been besieged by managers for two days. I had to go from meeting to meeting,” Lefevre said. “Whether it is purely a matter of money? You have to ask Bennett that, his manager might want it.”

The news comes just the day after Lefevere also confirmed that João Almeida would also be leaving the team at the end of the year.