VN news ticker: Sam Bennett set for Deceuninck-Quick-Step racing return, Colby Simmons signs for Jumbo-Visma development team

Sam Bennett set for Deceuninck-Quick-Step racing return

Sam Bennett is set to race in Deceuninck-Quick-Step colors for the first time in four months when he lines up at the Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen on Friday. Bennett hasn’t raced for the team since the Volta ao Algarve after picking up a knee injury during a training ride ahead of the Tour de France.

His team manager Patrick Lefevere has since disputed the seriousness of the injury in his weekly column for the Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad and criticized the former green jersey winner for what he deemed “mental weakness”. Bennett has never responded publicly to Lefevere’s comments.

Bennett raced for the first time since the Volta ao Algarve at the European championships last week, though he did not finish the road race. He will race in support of Fabio Jakobsen, who has been nominated the team leader, at the Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen.

Bennett will leave Deceuninck-Quick-Step at the end of the season and return to his former Bora-Hansgrohe team.

Colby Simmons signs for Jumbo-Visma development team

U.S. junior national road race champion Colby Simmons has been snapped up by the Jumbo-Visma development squad. The 17-year-old younger brother of Trek-Segafredo rider Quinn Simmons has signed a two-year deal with the Dutch squad.

Simmons has had a strong 2020, finishing second at the Trofee van Vlaanderen and winning a stage of the Grand Prix Rüebliland to take third overall.

“I’m really looking forward to joining a team that can help me in my development as a cyclist. I think Jumbo-Visma Development Team is a perfect stepping-stone for my further career and am grateful that I can prove myself here,” Simmons said.

Joining Simmons at the team will be 17-year-old Dutch rider Jesse Kramer, who was also confirmed on a two-year deal.

Jon Aberasturi disqualified from Tour of Luxembourg for banned riding position

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA rider Jon Aberasturi has been sent home from the Tour of Luxembourg after he was seen using the ‘super tuck’ position during stage 2. The riding position is one of those that was banned on April 1 this year under a raft of safety measures.

Aberasturi will not be allowed to start stage 3 and was also handed a 500 Swiss franc fine for his troubles. The Spanish rider vented his frustrations on social media and said that the jury member who disqualified him should “have his glasses checked”.

“Tomorrow I will not start at the Tour of Luxembourg thanks to an incompetent judge who needs to have his glasses checked,” he wrote on Twitter. “The disqualification due to confusion over the famous ‘bicho bola’ [a Spanish slang term for the super tuck that means woodlouse] position. Thanks UCI. Once again … taking care of the most important details.”