VN news ticker: Saitama Criterium canceled due to COVID just days ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Here's the news making headlines for Wednesday, July 21.

Japan’s Saitama Criterium canceled due to COVID just days ahead of Tokyo Olympics

The Saitama Criterium has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns, just days ahead of Friday’s Olympic opening ceremony.

“We have reached the conclusion that our priority is ensuring the safety and security of the people of Saitama, athletes and other participants, and fans,” organizers said in a statement late Tuesday. “Various anti-infection measures are being taken … but the expanding spread of infections in Japan remains unpredictable.

The traditional post-Tour de France event is held northeast of Tokyo and typically attracts up to 10,000 fans.

The Tokyo region has seen a surge of new coronavirus infections in recent weeks, prompting the central government to place the area under a state of emergency.

The news adds to the growing chorus of concern that the Tokyo Games can safely go ahead as planned. Athletes from many sports – including cycling – have already had to abandon their plans to participate due to catching the virus. Olympic officials stated Tuesday that they are still not ruling out a last-minute cancelation of the event.

