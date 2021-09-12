VN news ticker: Ruth Winder doubles up for Trek-Segafredo at Tour Féminin l’Ardèche

Ruth Winder doubles up for Trek-Segafredo at Tour Féminin l’Ardèche

Ruth Winder scored Trek-Segafredo’s second stage win in two days at the Tour Féminin l’Ardèche on Saturday, winning stage 4 with a solo move. The team also won stage 3 on Friday with Chloe Hosking.

Winder’s victory could be one of the last in her career after she confirmed earlier this summer that she would retire at the close of the season. The 28-year-old American had attacked out of the breakaway on the penultimate climb of the stage before soloing to the line atop Mont Lozère.

GC leader and countrywoman Leah Thomas (Movistar) finished second, 2:18 back, with Mavi Garcia (Alé-BTC) third.

“There was a small breakaway and Lucy Kennedy was going on a climb and Movistar started to chase her but not full-gas, and when they slowed, I bridged across to Lucy and the two of us made it to the breakaway,” Winder said.

“Into the finale with 20kms to go we had a hard climb, and I attacked the breakaway at the bottom and was solo to the finish,” she continued. “It worked out that I was strong enough to keep the lead. The team is doing well here and it’s been fun – it’s also fun to win especially after winning yesterday in the sprint with Chloe.”

Thomas did enough to retain her leader’s jersey into Sunday’s stage, with Garcia and Ane Santesteban (Bike Exchange) both vaulting up the classification thanks to their strong finish Saturday. The Spanish pair are now just nine seconds down on Thomas.