Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry
News

VN news ticker: Romain Bardet to skip Olympic Games, Ineos Grenadiers extends Pinarello partnership

Here's the news making the headlines on Tuesday, June 8.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Romain Bardet to skip Olympic Games

Romain Bardet has become the latest French rider to exclude himself from selection for the Olympic Games. The Team DSM rider joins compatriot Julian Alaphilippe in declining selection for the road race in Tokyo next month.

Bardet recently finished seventh overall at the Giro d’Italia and is slated to race the Vuelta a España later in the year. His decision means that French coach Thomas Voeckler is now searching for another potential leader to keep the nation’s medal ambitions alive.

“After a three-way discussion with the team, Thomas and myself, we decided that I will not participate in the Olympic Games this year,” Bardet told French sports daily L’Équipe. “We have big goals with DSM that await us at the end of the season, and it was not possible to have peak form in Tokyo with this program.”

All is not lost for the French team with riders such as Guillaume Martin and David Gaudu potential contenders on the mountainous course.

Ineos Grenadiers extends Pinarello partnership by four years

Ineos Grenadiers will continue to race on Pinarello through 2025 after the team extended its deal with the Italian bike manufacturer by four years. The British squad has raced on Pinarello bikes since its inception in 2010, utilizing 17 different models in that time.

Ineos Grenadiers recently won the Giro d’Italia with Egan Bernal and the team is aiming to win the Tour de France with a team headed by Geraint Thomas, Richard Carapaz, and Richie Porte.

“Pinarello is a company with a unique place in our sport. They have a deep respect for the heritage of cycling, but they combine it with a desire to remain at the cutting edge of technology and engineering,” team principal David Brailsford said.

“The sport has changed a lot over the years and Fausto and the team have been a big part of our journey for over a decade supporting the team with the very best in bike technology. We have experienced a lot but it still feels as exciting now as when we first started out, and we are proud to continue racing together for many years to come.”

Stay On Topic